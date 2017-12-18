THIRD INSTALLATION CEREMONY OF MORRIS VANTERPOOL PRIMARY SCHOOL (MVPS) STUDENT COUNCIL

The Department of Youth and Culture is pleased to announce the 3rd successful Installation of a Student Council Body at the Morris Vanterpool Primary School (MVPS) for the academic year 2018-2019.

The Official Installation Ceremony was chaired by Deputy Principal Tr. Wreneth Brooks. Tr. Carol Webster began with prayer, followed by the National Song sung by all in attendance. The School Song was adorably sung by the school children. Tr. Michael Skellekie, Principal of the MVPS, gave the welcome address. In part, Tr. Michael Skellekie reminded the new Executive body that they are the voice of the entire student body at MVPS and encouraged them to be good representatives for themselves and their counterparts. Tr. Michael Skellekie also mentioned that the Student Council will be undertaking a project very soon in concert with the Department of Youth and Culture.

Mrs. Jocelyne Mills, Programme Officer (Youth) at the Department of Youth and Culture presented brief remarks. In part, Mrs. Mills commended the MVPS for so diligently keeping the Student Council functional. Mrs. Mills also encouraged the Student Council to remain focus on issues of concern to students and to be an effective voice for their peers. The Programme Officer (Youth) also pledged the on-going support of the Department of Youth and Culture in the areas of project development, training and funding.

The President of the Anguilla National Youth Council, Ms. Jasmin Ruan, administered the Oath of Office and supervised the signing of the appointment instruments. Certificates were distributed by Tr. Listrah and Tr. Norlesha followed by a prayer for the Executive by Tr. Leonard Telemaque.

The Ceremony was successfully brought to a close with brief remarks by the newly elected President, Mr. Chadero Kent and the Vote of Thanks presented by the newly elected Secretary, Ms. Kevonea Harrigan.

If you would like to know more about the functions of Student Councils on Anguilla, please contact the Department of Youth and Culture by emailing the Programme Officer – Youth, Ms. Jocelyne Mills at Jocelyne.mills@gov.ai or telephone (264) 498 3792 /497 0969. You can also visit our Facebook page at DYC Anguilla for updates on Student Councils.

-Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)