Social Life: CELEBRATION OF 80TH BIRTHDAY

One family took up a considerable amount of space at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, East End, on Sunday, November 26, as they joined their special member, Mrs. Catherine C. Sasso, of The Farrington, in celebrating her 80th birthday.

She was singled out for particular mention and prayer by Rev. Menes Hodge during the blessing and anniversary portion of the service.

A retired seamstress, Mrs. Sasso is the oldest of her siblings and is the mother of seven children: five girls and two boys. She has number of grandchildren and other relatives.

In addition to attending church, the other birthday activities included a brunch at the Sasso’s Sports Shop with family and friends in attendance.

Mrs. Sasso, known for her quiet lifestyle, has expressed thanks to all and sundry for their best wishes and love extended to her on this special occasion in her life.