ROTARY CHRISTMAS IN ANGUILLA

The Rotary Club of Anguilla is partnering with a number of individuals and groups to hold a big Christmas Fun Day on the grounds of the Agricultural Department on Tuesday, December 19, for schoolchildren, families, and other members of the public.

The event is a joint undertaking involving the Rotary Club, Maxine Herbert-Duggins of Best Buy, the Education Department, Police, Fire Officers, Pathfinders, families and friends. All schoolchildren are being requested to wear their school’s tee shirts for easy accommodation under the tents.

The fun day will include bouncing castles, balloon-blowing, drum band music, serenading, face painting, a visit by “Santa Claus” with gifts – and various other activities. Christmas turkeys and hams are also promised during the fun day.

The Rotary Club is saying a big thank you to its friends and sponsors – Emily Hiatt, Jim & Debs Millis who have also been involved in sponsoring the renovation of the Ebenezer Methodist Church.