RAPF Investigating Murder of Sulamita Fleming-Concepcion

As the Royal Anguilla Police Force continues its investigation into the murder of Sulamita Fleming-Concepcion of South Hill they continue to appeal to the public for any information they may have concerning the murder.

Fleming-Concepcion whose body was discovered on Tuesday 5th December, 2017 at about 5:00pm in the Shoal Bay died as a result of a number of stab wounds she received.

She was last seen around 12:00 noon on Monday 4th December, 2017 in the area of the Sandy Ground/South Hill roundabout. At the time she was dressed in a light coloured orange top with a long black pant.

As the Police continue its investigation into this incident they continue to appeal to members of the public who may have any information regarding the incident to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. Anyone who may have seen the deceased between 12:00 noon on Sunday 3rd December and 12:00 noon on Monday 4th December 2017 are asked to telephone the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.

-Press Release

Chrispen Gumbs, Insp.

PMRO

Royal Anguilla Police Force