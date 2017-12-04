Products Inspired by Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts Provide Luxury and Grass Roots Support

(The Valley, Anguilla, December 1, 2017) – Recovery from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma has galvanized the people of the Island of Anguilla to act. While there are community efforts to clear the debris, and ensure that all residents have basic needs, many fundraising has centered around Go Fund Me pages for local businesses. Taking a different tact, Anguillan resident Josveek Huligar started his own business, an innovative company capitalizing on the natural resources that the island paradise offers in abundance. Anguilla Sands and Salts provides jobs and much-needed supplies to local residents while offering a unique gift for visitors to remember their time on the island and shipping products worldwide. The unique reminders of the unsurpassed beauty of Anguilla come in two product lines; fittingly derived from the island’s gorgeous sands and salts.

The “Sands” line includes gorgeous pendants, key chains and bottle openers that are set in hypoallergenic stainless steel and custom-filled with signature sand from any of Anguilla’s stunning beaches. Augmenting these popular offerings are the recently introduced Special Editions. These limited items capture history with sand collected before Irma changed the island forever. This offers purchasers the opportunity to own remembrances of the same beloved beach both where the owner previously played and where now the visitor returns. In addition to possessing some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, the island has also long been known for producing high quality salt products from its natural salt flats. It is fitting then, that the expanding “Salts” line includes bath products that can help with detoxication of impurities and provide a vacation at home with tangible memories of deep relaxation surrounded by the island’s salty waters and on her breathtaking shores.

