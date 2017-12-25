PRESS RELEASE FROM THE IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT

The Immigration Department was recently represented by Mrs. Brenda Proctor, Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, at the second meeting of the Caribbean Migration Consultations (CMC) – Refugee Protection, which was hosted by the Government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas from December 4 – 6, 2017. The conference was fully funded by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Conference allowed participants to discuss developments in the region related to refugee protection, statelessness and large scale forced displacement. Several countries were eager to participate in an exchange of best practices and stressed the need for increased information-sharing, practical forms of collaboration and networking at the regional level to address the challenges related to refugee protection and migration in the caribbean.

There is an expressed need for additional information and sensitization to assist with policy development and to address new challenges such as forced displacment due to natural disasters as is the case with Barbuda.

15 December 2017

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)