Poetry Corner: A NEW ANGUILLA

In 1967, the theme song was:

“We are out to build a new Anguilla.” After the battering by Hurricane Irma, The time has come; the time is now, For the emergence of a new Anguilla.

A new Anguilla, That shrugs off the notion of dependency, And embraces the values of cooperation, To strengthen the family bond, And support the nation’s institutions.

A new Anguilla, That shuns mediocrity and indifference, Which are inimical to the nation’s interest, And strive with passion after excellence.

A new Anguilla, Where neighbours are no longer strangers, But our immediate care and concern, Not only after disasters, But all the year round.

A new Anguilla, Not defined by geographical location, Or historical ‘ups and downs,’ But a ‘people proud and free,’ With an undying love of country, And respect for all humanity.

A new Anguilla, that asks: ‘Not what Anguilla can do for me,’ But what I can do for Anguilla!’

Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs (All Rights Reserved)