On First Anniversary: REVOLUTIONARY LEADER’S MAUSOLEUM REOPENED, DECORATED

The imposing mausoleum, housing the remains of the late James Ronald Webster, Anguilla’s Revolutionary Leader, was reopened and decorated on Saturday, December 9, 2017, marking the first anniversary of his passing.

Mr. Webster’s widow, Mrs. Cleopatra (Cleo) Webster, and his stepdaughter, Mrs. Yvonne (Patsy) Pryce, who reside in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, were in Anguilla for the anniversary of his passing and to lay wreaths on the mausoleum. The flag poles, which were damaged by Hurricane Irma, have been restored, adding much attraction and honour to the gravesite.

A national monument, the mausoleum overlooks the James Ronald Webster Park (formerly Burrowes Park) where mass revolutionary meetings, including the meeting to expel the St. Kitts Police, were held in 1967.

Mr. Webster, acknowledged as the Father of the Nation, died on December 9, 2016, at the age of just over 90 years. He was laid to rest in the newly-built mausoleum following a State Funeral accorded to him by the Government of Anguilla on January 13, 2017, at St. Mary’s Anglican Church.