NEW PACKAGE OF 70 MILLION POUNDS FOR ANGUILLA, OTHER OTS Supplemented By 300 million Pounds UK Loan Guarantees

Anguilla and the other British Caribbean Overseas Territories, devastated by Hurricane Irma, will be receiving a new package of seventy million pounds from the United Kingdom Government in recovery and reconstruction support.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Theresa May when she met with leaders of eleven British Overseas Territories on Tuesday, November 28, at Downing Street at the start of their annual Joint Ministerial Council meeting. The worst-hit territories by

Hurricanes Irma and Maria were Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“This new, long-term support will add to the UK’s continued efforts to help the region recover and rebuild in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which affected more than two million people,” a statement from Prime Minister May’s Office said. “It will be supplemented by up to three hundred million pounds of UK loan guarantees for territories that need support to access finance.”

The statement from the Prime Minister’s Office continued: “While substantial progress has been made already in the region, the UK is committed to supporting long-term reconstruction efforts so that each Overseas Territory can continue its important work of recovering essential services such as schools, medical facilities and ports, as well as power and water supplies.”

Speaking ahead of the Joint Ministerial Council meeting, Prime Minister May was quoted as saying:

“I am pleased to welcome leaders of the Overseas Territories to Downing Street today, as they begin regular consultations with their counterparts in the UK Government. I see this as a mark of the strong and enduring partnership that exists between us.

“The set of meetings is not only a chance to work together on our shared priorities, but also to hear directly from those territories which suffered from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“This new seventy million package of support demonstrates the UK’s ongoing commitment to help its Overseas Territories as they get on with the difficult work of recovery.

“When the first hurricane struck, the UK responded immediately, supplying humanitarian aid and disaster response expertise to the area. We have continued to provide support since then, having already committed ninety-two million pounds to the region-wide relief effort to date.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the UK’s Prime Minister invited Anguilla’s Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, and other leaders of the affected territories, to speak about their experiences in the hurricane and to discuss the progress of restoration already made.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister May took the opportunity to update the Overseas Territories’ leaders on the progress of discussions as the UK prepares to leave the European Union. The leaders were invited to express their views in order to ensure that they are properly reflected in the UK’s strategy for the Brexit negotiations.