MR. WINSTON HARRIGAN TO BE ACCORDED NATIONAL FUNERAL

Mr. Winton Harrigan, a former member of the early Anguilla Council which ran the day to day affairs of the island following its May 30, 1967 Revolution, is to be accorded a National Funeral.

It will be held on Saturday, December 23, at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church where he worshipped and sang in the Choir. Flags will be flown at half-mast on Friday and again on Saturday.

A Police Guard of Honour will be attendance at the funeral to bear his body to the Church and then to the Sandy Hill Cemetery where a Police Firing Party will discharge three rounds of a gun salute in his honour.

In 2002 he was awarded the Badge of Honour and Queens Certificate for his involvement in the Anguilla Revolution both as an activist and member of the Anguilla Council.

The National Funeral was accorded to Mr. Harrigan by the Government of Anguilla through the Executive Council and the Ministry of Home Affairs.