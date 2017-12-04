MINISTER AND IT DIRECTOR AT CTU MEETING

Anguilla is expected to benefit from information coming out of three events in The Bahamas, this week, at which the island was represented by Minister of Communications, Mr. Curtis Richardson, and Director of Information Technology, Mr. Vaughn Hazell.

The first event was a Caribbean Telecommunication Union meeting which had as its theme: “Internal imperatives for the Caribbean ICT Space”.

The second event was a joint meeting of the 35th Executive Council and the 20th General Conference of Ministers which focused on an update of the work being undertaken by the Telecommunication Union on behalf of the Union.

The third event was a workshop on the development of a Caribbean IT services industry in the region including a course on the internet – how it works and its potential to provide social and economic benefits to governments, citizens and businesses.

The meetings presented opportunities for both decision-makers and technical officers to meet with their counterparts in the region, and to collaborate on critical ICT projects which can bring big benefits to the entire region.