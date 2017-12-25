METHODIST CHURCH CHRISTMAS CANTATA

Maranatha Methodist Church at Blowing Point was the venue for what was a delightful Christmas Cantata, called “Noel Celebration”, featuring the works of the American music composer and arranger, Lloyd Larson.

The collaborative Noel Celebration, presented on Sunday evening, December 17, told the Christmas story about the miraculous birth of Jesus as was seen through the eyes of a number of firsthand witnesses. Those persons were Zechariah, Joseph, Mary, Shepherds, the Wise Men and the aged saint, Simeon.

Represented by members of the Methodist Churches in Anguilla, they all shared their unique perspectives through dramatic monologues with accompanying songs sung by five of the six choirs (with the exception of the Immanuel Church).

The opening and closing songs were sung by the Bethel Augmented Choir under the direction of Lois Hazell.

The overall narrator was Monifa Gumbs and the pianist was Devaunie Richardson.