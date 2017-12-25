Letter to The Governor

The following letter to His Excellency Governor Timothy Foy is being published here at the request of Mrs. Ethlyn Fleming, who wishes to publicly thank the Judicial Department for taking care of her son, MacCay, who is currently imprisoned.

December 17, 2017

Ethlyn Fleming

The Long Path

Anguilla

HE Governor Timothy Foy

Government House

Old Ta

Anguilla

Your Excellency,

Season’s greetings to you, your family, your staff and associate officials. I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.

I wish to use this medium as a platform for the purpose of openly rendering my sincerest gratitude to the Judicial Department of Anguilla. I am indebted to this department for the quality of care and safe-keeping which its officers have shown to my son, Wynford MacCay Fleming, over the past 14 years. During this period, Wynford has been intermittently incarcerated at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Historically, he has been a child that suffered from an acute form of mental instability. And while this disorder causes him to display behavior that is violent and abnormal, he should not be considered as a criminal by any stretch of the imagination. However, I am grateful for the many occasions that lawmen would have had to come to my rescue when his aggression at home would have surfaced, and reached a level of violence and shameful domestic chaos.

By nature, I consider myself to be a loving, caring and devoted mother. As such, I have done my best to give a significant amount of attention to the needs of my son, like every dedicated, devout mother should. Sadly, though, Wynford’s mental condition has caused him to take such care for granted, and it would appear that he is bent on insensitively taking advantage of his mother’s love.

This has been my lot ever since he turned 18. But, I am blessed with an unshakable faith in God, and I am persuaded that He who has been my help in years past will also be my hope for years to come. It is my constant hope and my desire that the Lord God would miraculously deliver my son, redeem him from his miserable condition, save his soul from peril and make him an entirely new individual with a promising outlook on life.

In addition to thanking the officers and workers at the prison and the judicial system at large, I would also like to extend thanks and sincere appreciation to caring neighbors in the community, my church family at the Seventh-Day Adventist congregations and, in general, all who wish me well. May they all find the peace, joy and good cheer that come with this blessed season.

Sincerely yours,

Ethlyn Fleming

Cc. The Anguillian newspaper