HE STOOD UPON A ROCK By Diane Hodge Smith with Timothy Hodge

He stood upon a rock

A shepherd, watching over his flock,

His right-hand salute shielding his eagle eyes

Observant, his wiry frame, straight and erect

For Anguilla’s freedom he would give his life

Anguilla’s revolution he had pledged to protect.

He stood upon a rock

His stare across the hazy straits

Over the ocean to the South East

Toward St. Kitts, were they coming?

Whitlock was ousted, he left in great haste

Now Webster waited, watched, wondering.

He stood upon a rock

He knew they were coming, you see

Word had come, Antigua was the assembly.

Blood surged, anticipation, nerves strung high

Our revolution’s demise charted by the unknown

Events separated only by the ticking of the clock.

He stood upon a rock

A boulder tossed up from the raging sea

His pedestal forced upon defenceless Anguilla,

Limestone, coral, stunted shrubs in red earth.

Would the invading forces turn the soil even

redder?

How long would they stay, and where would

they berth?

He stood upon a rock

Anguilla lay heavy on his mind

Where would they land, and at what hour?

Could he resist the troops when they came

ashore?

What would happen to this band of pioneers, to

Anguilla?

Could the people’s resolve defeat Britain’s

military power?

He stood upon a rock

Birth document near his heart,

Scanning as far as the eye could see,

Republic of Anguilla, he mused, must be free!

Its journey, its people, its song proclaiming its

new start,

We’re out to build a new Anguilla, from the rags

of history!

He stood upon a rock

His feet planted firm, no retreat, absolutely!

From domination of any form our people must

be free.

Let them come! Let them come! They will see!

We have a Council, manage our ports, our

Treasury

Our people must forever manage their own

destiny!

He stood upon a rock

Battleships were on their way

Though he knew not the date nor time of day.

Without communication, matters could go

astray.

The French invaders had been defeated centuries

before,

Could Anguilla’s Napoleonic armory bring victory

once more?

He stood upon a rock

The Revolution must not be forced off track.

He’d tightened his resolve, he had ordered his

troops,

“We’re prepared,” to the media, “But won’t spill

a drop of blood”

The people were determined, there would be no

turning back,

Britain must respect the people’s decision, “Hold

Strain! No Slack!”

He stood upon a rock

The men had guarded her shores well, indeed,

Now divine protection was Anguilla’s greatest

need.

He scanned the ocean over, only ripples could

be seen.

Harold Wilson’s troops and London Bobbies to

intervene?

“Well,” he chuckled, “I’ve got a message for the

Queen!”

He stood upon a rock

Patriotism personified, his head held high,

His heart was on Anguilla, his eye on the clock.

Solid was his stance, his faith was just as firm

The time of reckoning was surely drawing nigh

He thrust his arms up to his Master, his gaze to

the sky.

He stood upon a rock

On that day the eighteenth of March

“Oh, they’re not coming, maybe another day”

We must protect Anguilla, we must! Come what

may.

One last glance over his shoulder, he took to his

feet

Homeward bound, Island Harbour, to his family

retreat.

By God! Next morning, before the break of day

Fateful day, March nineteenth, nineteen sixty

nine

Those who weren’t sleeping, eyes glued to the

sky

Saw that it was raining leaflets, helicopters

hovered high.

“The British are coming,” the warships had

docked,

He knew for what he was looking, when he stood

upon a rock!

On Christ the solid Rock he stood

“Stand up, Stand up for Jesus” his song,

Red Devils, not stronger than His Blood.

Green Berets, could not kill the revolution,

Britain’s might, could not stop the noble fight

Of the mouse that roared, in that battle for the

right.

Now he’s entombed upon a rock

Overlooking Ronald Webster’s Park

He did his very best, brought his people out

Into the light, from centuries dreary and dark.

Rest on, James Ronald Webster, “Father of the

Nation”

Well done, thou faithful servant, Anguilla’s

greatest son!

Diane Hodge Smith and Timothy Hodge are a sister-brother pair teaming up to produce this poem. Diane began writing the poem shortly after the death of their uncle (brother of their mother Olive Hodge), the “Father of the Nation” Ronald Webster on December 9, 2016, on the eve of the commencement of 50th Anniversary Celebrations of the 1967 Revolution which he led. Diane has been doing extensive research into the Revolution with ambitions of writing a book about it, while Tim is a historian, genealogist, and poet, who also plans to publish his several works. Diane’s theme “He stood on a rock” was based on the photograph of Webster standing on a rock scanning the horizon anticipating the British forces’ invasion on March 19th, 1969, and the plans to place his body in a mausoleum “upon a rock” overlooking Ronald Webster’s Park. It was Tim who had proposed that final resting place “on the rocky outcrop overlooking the park that bears his name and where his words galvanized his people into action”, and it was he who Diane turned to collaborate with in completing the poem. Their thoughts and words intermingle in united effort, representative of the unity of the Anguillian people without which the Anguilla Revolution could not have succeeded.