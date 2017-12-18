GRAND FINALE FOR TOURISM WEEK

Tourism Week 2017 in Anguilla had as its grand finale a well-attended Valley Street Festival on the grounds of the Agricultural Department on Saturday, December 9.

The event included a variety of culinary dishes called “Taste of the Islands”, exhibits of arts and crafts, books and magazines, domino competitions, bingo games, raffles, live music and other activities.

The various booths were heavily patronised by the large number of persons in attendance, among whom were representatives from the Anguilla Tourist Board, the Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association and some of the hotel and restaurant properties on the island.

Tourism Week 2017 had as its theme: “Extraordinary in our Nature: Resilient and Rebuilding Sustainably”. The theme was in part a reference to Hurricane Irma which devastated Anguilla and a substantial portion of its tourism and accommodation facilities and ancillary services on September 6, 2017.

The island is now in an active recovery process with the slogan being “Anguilla Stronger”.