FREEDOM FIGHTER GIVEN NATIONAL FUNERAL

The name, Juliette Constance Hodge-Hawley, is recorded in local history as having been among a long list of brave women who were in the vanguard of the 1967-1969 Anguilla Revolution.

She was given a National Funeral by the Government of Anguilla on Saturday, December 9, at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church in her home village, East End. The honour was in recognition of her fearless and patriotic support as a freedom fighter. She was first honoured in 2016 with a Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate. She died on November 6, 2017, at the age of 80.

The tributes, in song and word at the Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration of her life, were led by Mr. Jerome Roberts, a former Elected Representative of District 2 who also delivered the eulogy. He traced her travels to St. Maarten and St. Thomas in search of employment; her resettling in Anguilla where she served for over 20 years as an employee at the former Cottage Hospital; her involvement in the Anguilla Revolution and the recognition she was accorded in the 2016 Anguilla Day Awards.

Chief Minister Mr. Victor Banks who was accompanied at the National Funeral by Governor Tim Foy, and members of his Cabinet, delivered the following official statement on behalf of the Government and people of Anguilla:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Anguilla, as well as on my own behalf, I join in expressing condolences to the family and friends of the late Mrs. Juliette Hawley.

“There is no question that the women played a critical role in the success of the 1967 Revolution. Mr. Colville L. Petty in the article ‘Women in the Revolution’ in his publication, “Anguilla’s Battle for Freedom”, co-authored with Mr. Nat Hodge, paints a vivid picture of that contribution. I briefly quote:

“Their participation expanded – took on a new dimension – when early in the struggle, the freedom fighters fled to the bushes to avoid being captured. The women ensured that they were fed. Women spent many nights at the beaches alongside the men, keeping watch to ensure that there were no landings of military personnel from St. Kitts. This they did at much personal sacrifice because oftentimes, while they kept watch, their children were at home, alone and unattended.”

“We as a nation, and as a people, owe these women a debt of gratitude for their selfless contribution to the Anguilla struggle.

“And, so today, we pay tribute to the late Mrs. Juliette Hawley, one of the many women, particularly, from this district that stood by the side of the late Father of the Nation, the Hon. James Ronald Webster, during the Anguilla Revolution.

“One account of her bravery recalls that when Mr. Tony Lee was coming to Mr. Webster’s office, Juliette was there with her fellow protestors holding a banner which read “No Tony Lee here today!”

“When the trucks needed to be filled with stones/rocks to be used as weapons, she was there to lend a hand. Saving and securing Anguilla was their singular focus at that time — and Juliette played her part not for awards or ceremonies, but out of her deep rooted love for her beloved Anguilla.

“In honour of her contribution to the Revolution, Mrs. Juliette Hawley was awarded with the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate in 2016.

“As a mark of respect, flags were flown at half-mast on Thursday, December 7th and yesterday, Friday December 8th, 2017

“Today, a National Funeral is being held in recognition of her memory. A Police Guard of Honour is in attendance and a contingent of uniformed officers will bear the body in and out of the church and to the graveside. The casket is draped with the National Flag.

“It is our hope that this collective demonstration of national respect accorded the late Mrs. Juliette Hawley will bring much comfort to her grieving family and friends.

“To them, we pray God’s divine guidance and comfort during these very difficult moments and in the months and years to come.

“May God bless you! And may God continue to bless Anguilla!”