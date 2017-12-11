DIGICEL NOW HAS A NEW DIGITAL STORE

DIGICEL Anguilla has shown its resilience following Hurricane Irma by launching a new digital store, in The Valley, located in the rented building which formerly housed the Labour Department.

“We are changing who we are. Over the last few months we have sought to undertake a complete re-design of our organisational structure,” Mrs. Kerchelle JnCharles-Hodge, Chief Executive Officer, said at the well-attended launch ceremony on Friday, December 1. “The vision of re-organisation ensures that you, the customer, is at the forefront of all our decision-making. Our goal is simply to exceed our customers’ needs and expectations.

“Secondly, we will deliver an amazing network experience. We had a long track record of providing customers with the best network and today we are taking things to the next level with an ongoing global network transformation programme – in partnership with ZTE and LTE – as well as the rollout of our new fibre network. With both rollouts, commencing this month, this is the largest network transformation that Digicel Anguilla has undertaken and customers will soon start to see the benefits.

Mrs. JnCharles-Hodge continued: “Thirdly, [we are] putting you the customer in control. We know that our customers want more freedom, more flexibility and more control over their communications and entertainment experience. As such, we will adopt a ‘digital first’ approach offering multiple customer contact options with self-care through our call centres, the enhanced My DIGICEL app, live chat, email and increased interaction on all digital channels, as well as simplified plans and options. We will also focus on straightforward, simple communications, a refreshed retail experience, and powerful new products and services which ultimately put our customers in the driving seat.”

The DIGICEL CEO added: “Today, December 1st, we present to you the re-launch of one customer touchpoint – our state-of-the-art retail experience. We have introduced a new technology in our stores called ‘Smart Serve’. This is an intelligent digital queue and customer flow management system. It will significantly reduce wait times, provide a flexible shopping experience and greatly increase the quality of service we are able to deliver.”

The launch of the digital store was marked by a drumming parade by the Pathfinders, the introduction of the various teams of DIGICEL Anguilla and the new staff members of the digital store.

The event was chaired by Ms. Lisa Rey and prayers were delivered by the Rt. Rev. Errol Brooks.