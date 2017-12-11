Department of Education Receives 20 Water Filters for All Schools

On November 21, 2017 the 62 ft Sailing Vessel Enzo docked at Road Bay where customs and yacht agents, Department of Education and Help Anguilla representatives awaited it’s Captain, crew and their cargo – solar charging stations and 20 high capacity water filters for every pre-school, primary school, high school and private school in Anguilla!

“Operation Enzo” was an initiative by group of Americans sailors who raised funds for 650 water filters and other supplies which were delivered over a two week period to Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and Dominica. “Operation Enzo was brought to Anguilla by Help Anguilla and their partner organization YachtAid Global who had jointly delivered a variety of high impact relief goods to Anguilla since the hurricane.

After their arrival, Captain Adam and his crew were joined by Mr. Evans McNeil Rogers – Minister of Social Development, Mrs. Bonnie Richardson Lake – Permanent Secretary of Education, Mrs. Rhonda Connor, Chief Education Officer and Primary and Pre Primary Officer – Mrs. Susan Smith , at Orealia Kelly Primary School and Adrian T Hazell Primary School where they met with Principals Paula Etienne and Tracelyn Hamilton for a demonstration of the water filters operation.

These 20 “Sawyer Filters” donated to the Department of Education for all schools in Anguilla are capable of producing 150 gallons of drinking water per day from contaminated cisterns and are intended to reduce expenses previously spent on purchasing drinking water.

We wish to thank “Operation Enzo”, Anguilla Sea and Ports Authority, HM Customs, Help Anguilla, YachtAid Global, Simone Connor and Sanja Ostergaards for their service to the Department of Education!

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)