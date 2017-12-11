Cuisinart Golf Resort and Spa and The Reef Joins Sunset Homes to Commit Significant Resources to Renovate Tender Loving Care Home

Vibrant renovation work continues daily at Irma-damaged Tender Loving Care, a care home for the elderly located in North Valley, managed by Nurse Brenda Hodge. The thirteen displaced residents look forward , with much emotion and anticipation, to returning to their renovated home.

It was a splendid day when Cuisinart Golf Resort and Spa and The Reef pledged to inject a generous donation of much-needed resources into the project to ensure that the renovation goal is realized. Despite their own significant property damage, the resort came forward to assist with this initiative which affects the most vulnerable of our community – the generation who helped build Anguilla.

Resort Vice President and General Manager Stephane Zaharia was very warmly received as he met with the residents and staff, in their temporary accommodation, to express the property’s support for this worthy venture.

Zaharia said: “With the continuation of Mr. Rizzuto’s legacy to Anguilla, of giving back to our communities and assisting in anyway possible, we are delighted to have our CuisinArt Family participate and give a hand to Tender Loving Care Home for a better quality of life, following Hurricane Irma”.

This pledge of support came just before the sad passing of

Mr. Leandro Rizzuto, one of Anguilla’s premier investors and philanthropists.

Gratitude is also expressed to all the donors who have come forward to donate skills and resources to this worthy cause including, but not limited to, Bixby Capital, BeachCourt Villa Friends and Family, APLO New York, @helpanguilla, @yachtaidglobal, Leroy Gumbs/Leeward Construction. To learn how you can get involved email: info@sunsethomesanguilla.com – or call 1-264-235-3666.

-Contributed