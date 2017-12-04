ACAN PRAISED FOR CONTRIBUTION TO HIV/AIDS AWARENESS

The Anguilla Community Action Network (ACAN), now celebrating its 11th Anniversary, has been praised for its contribution to HIV/AIDS awareness on the island – and its work with respect to removing the stigma of the disease experienced by infected and affected persons.

The commendation to the non-governmental and non-profit organisation and its founder and CEO, Mr. John C. Lake, came at the Church of God of Prophecy at West End. There, ACAN’s representatives, and health personnel attended the anniversary service on Sunday, November 26. The preacher was Bishop Evan Brooks.

Minister of Health, Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers, said in part: “I want us to continue to pray for those living with HIV/AIDS, their caregivers and families and to help us eliminate the stigma and discrimination associated with the disease. I also want to thank Mr. John Lake for the work he is doing – and we will continue to work with him to fight the stigma and the discrimination attached to the disease because, at the end of the day, we are all God’s children.”

Mr. Lake made a personal acknowledgement, part of which read: “I can truly say that God is really good to me as an advocate living with HIV for twenty-three years. Looking back at the dark days, when there was no medication, and seeing that there was no hope at all for persons living with HIV, I can say there is always hope for people living with HIV, and any other life-threatening illness, because God is great.”

He was delighted that a number of persons, in various positions in the public and private sectors, had worked closely with his organisation, over the years, and had contributed much to its success.

One of the successes of ACAN has been its establishment of a youth arm at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School. Miss Rhonica Connor, one of the youth representatives, gave an insightful overview of ACAN. “This is a great accomplishment for an organisation of such a nature,” she said. “Thanks to the combined efforts of all partners involved in the fight of HIV/AIDS, ACAN stands as the only non-profit, non-governmental organisation in Anguilla whose main mandate is to support persons living with, and affected by, HIV/AIDS.

“Eleven years, and we are proud to say that the Anguilla Community Action Network has achieved many of the objectives of our mission and vision. Among these are the five-year Strategic Plan; the completion of Project Hope acquiring funds from the Governor’s Office; partnerships with the Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs, St. Martin’s AIDS Foundation, Antigua, and the formation of a youth arm at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School.”

A number of persons were presented with Certificates of Appreciation for their contribution to ACAN. They were: Bishop Samuel Daniel, Pastor and District Overseer of the Church of God of Prophecy; Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks; Minister of Health, Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers; Gender Affairs Coordinator, Dr. Ronya Foy-Connor; Leader of the Opposition, Ms. Palmavon Webster; Mrs. Hyacinth Bradley; Ms. Rochelle Rogers; Nurse Serene Carter-Davis; Ms. Susan Hodge; Mrs. Marilyn Hodge; Mrs. Oralyn Reid; Mrs. Vernice Battick; Mr. Jerome Roberts; Mrs. Lily Moses; Mr. Marcel Fahie; Mrs. Jasmine Richardson; Mrs. Patricia Hodge; Mrs. Sandra Richardson; Ms. Katrina Richardson; Mrs. Nadia Benjamin-Linton; Mrs. Jennifer Gumbs; Mr. Elkin Richardson; Dr. M. Linda Banks; Mr. Sanford Richardson; and Mr. Nat Hodge, Editor of The Anguillian newspaper.

Bishop Samuel Daniel commended ACAN for its work in Anguilla. He was pleased that a number of persons from Government Ministries and Departments, such as Health, Social Development and Education, had attended the anniversary service to lend support to the organisation.