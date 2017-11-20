World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2017: “Think Twice. Seek Advice”

The week of November 13th to 19th is World Antibiotic Awareness Week. Antibiotics are medicines that treat bacterial infections. They do not cure infections caused by viruses, such as the common cold or flu. Taking antibiotics when you do NOT need them can prevent them working when you DO need them. Therefore, it is important to get the right advice before taking them. This not only ensures you and your family get the best treatment, but also reduces the threat of antibiotic resistance.

Antibiotic resistance means that the usual antibiotics used to fight a bacterial infection are no longer effective. Bacteria that develop antimicrobial resistance are sometimes referred to as “superbugs”. Resistance occurs naturally, but misuse of antibiotics in humans and animals is speeding up the process. Antibiotic resistance is rising to dangerously high levels in all parts of the world and has become one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today. Antibiotic resistance can affect anyone, of any age, in any country. A growing number of infections – such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhoea, and salmonellosis – are becoming harder to treat as the antibiotics used to treat them become less effective. Antibiotic resistance leads to longer hospital stays, higher medical costs and increased deaths.

World Antibiotic Awareness Week aims to increase awareness of the global problem of antibiotic resistance, and to encourage best practices among the general public, health workers and policymakers to avoid the further emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance.

To prevent and control the spread of antibiotic resistance, individuals can:

• Prevent infections by regularly washing hands, preparing food safely, avoiding close contact with sick people, practising safer sex, and keeping vaccinations up to date.

• Prepare food safely – keep clean, separate raw and cooled, cook thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures, use safe water and raw

• Only use antibiotics when prescribed by a certified health professional.

• Never demand antibiotics if your health worker says you don’t need them.

• Always follow your health worker’s advice when using antibiotics.

• Never share or use leftover antibiotics.

“Think Twice. Seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional before taking antibiotics.”

Message from the Ministry of Health and Social Development .

