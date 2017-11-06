“WINGED TOURIST” BACK IN ANGUILLA

Bird watchers, in particular, are having their eyes and cameras focused across the expansive Road Bay Pond, at Sandy Ground, to catch a glimpse of a pink flamingo which has returned to Anguilla from places unknown.

The big and lonely bird, which is keeping its distance far out at the edge of the pond and in the area of vegetation, was first seen in Anguilla when it arrived at Road Pond on October 31, 2015. It remained there for quite some time until it disappeared.

According to Wikipedia, there are four species of the flamingo in the Americas and Afro-Eurasia which are often pink in colour.