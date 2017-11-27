Twenty-seven Complete UWI Post-Disaster Community-Based Psychosocial Training

Twenty-seven of Anguilla’s Social Services providers, First Responders and other providers of psychosocial support have completed a three-day certified training workshop in Post-Disaster Community-Based Psychosocial support. The training was conducted by Mrs. Arna Elliott-Rattray, Ms. Feona Charles and Mrs. Kimberly Hinds-Heron from the Social Work Unit in the Department of Sociology, Psychology and Social Work at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus.

The participants represented a cross-section of the psychosocial providers including Social Work, Education, Health, Community Outreach, Disaster Preparedness, Youth Centres, Prison Services, Probation, The Police, The Red Cross and the Church. The workshop, which was also designed as a training of Trainers, was aimed at equipping the participants with the basic knowledge and attitudes for managing post-disaster, community-based psychosocial support and with skills practice in psychological first aid and supportive communication.

The training is part of the University’s ongoing response to the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes and was described as timely, practical and very relevant. It was organised by the local arm of the UWI in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Development. The University and the Facilitators will continue to provide support to the participants and the Ministry as they continue their community support in the post Irma recovery and rebuilding stages.

