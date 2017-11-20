TRIBUTE TO THE LATE MR HEWLETTE GUMBS

The close-knit community, of which the late Mr. Hewlette Gumbs was a distinguished member, is finding it difficult to come to grips with his sudden passing while on a fishing trip in Anguillian waters on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

News of his untimely passing spread quickly, attracting a large number of persons, from all walks of life, at Island Harbour Bay, where his body was brought ashore.

Mr. Gumbs was a leading and respected churchman in the Anglican Church and the wider community. He was known throughout the island and the Diocese of the North Eastern Caribbean and Aruba for his commitment and contribution as a God-fearing gentleman and community worker. He was a regular worshipper at St. Mary’s Parish Church in The Valley.

Apart from his Christian and religious persuasion, Mr. Gumbs was a member of the Anguilla Lion’s Club, among other community engagements. In the corporate world, he was the Manager of Sol Ltd, an important and influential position in the fuel industry. He often and proudly represented the company at various functions and other official and social events.

He was last seen at St. Mary’s during the 8 o’clock service (Sunday, November 5) attended by Social Security personnel celebrating their Thirty-fifth Anniversary. He was singing lustily in the Choir. After that, he assisted in making arrangements for the administration of the Communion at the rails in the Sanctuary area. At the end of the service he assisted in distributing water to the congregation as part of the hurricane relief supplies received from St. Mary’s Parish from a number of regional islands in the Diocese of the Eastern Caribbean and Aruba.

The Right Rev. Errol Brooks, who has long admired the Mr. Gumbs and served with him, paid glowing tribute to him in a statement he prepared for The Anguillian newspaper. The Bishop wrote as follows:

“We were shocked to hear about the sudden death of our brother, Hewlette. He was a God-fearing and hard-working individual. He enjoyed assisting others to realise their potential. He was a kind person. He was very involved in the life of the church. He held positions at the Diocese as well as the Parish levels.

“At the time of his death he was serving as Diocesan President of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. He also served as our Parish’s representative to the Diocesan Synod.

“In the Parish, he served as People’s Warden; Member of the Vestry; President of St. Mary’s Chapter of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew; and Member of the Choir.

“He was energetic and could be depended on to see tasks through to completion. No task was too menial for him.

“Our sympathy goes out to his wife, Cora, and the other members of his family. We will continue to uphold them in our prayers. We commend them to the loving care of the God of comfort.”