Tranquility Beach Anguilla Begins Construction of Its First Phase – Signature Suites – An 18 Unit Condo Property on Meads Bay

Sunset Homes is delighted to announce that construction has begun at the Tranquility Beach Anguilla project on Meads Bay.

Sunset Homes and Aries Capital have teamed up to develop the first phase of Tranquility Beach Anguilla – Signature Suites. This intimate, luxury boutique property consists of 18 one and two bedroom contemporary condos, adding to the island’s unique and memorable vacation experience possibilities.

Tranquility Beach Anguilla was designed and is being developed by Ian “Sugar George” Edwards of Sunset Homes.

Tranquility Beach Anguilla is situated on beautiful Meads Bay in the fine company of Anguilla’s premier resorts, world class spas, and some of the Caribbean’s most exquisite dining experiences.

Signature Suites incorporates guest facilities including plunge pools, and a Health and Fitness area. A Guest reception building supported by administrative offices, will complete the serviced operation.

The start of this new project attests to the positivity and resilience of the spirit in Anguilla and investor confidence in the destination.

www.tranquility beachanguilla.com