Sunset Homes Spearheads Efforts to Renovate Hurricane-Ravaged Tender Loving Care Home for the Elderly

Tender Loving Care, the labour of love of Founder and Principal Nurse Brenda Hodge, is a vibrant home located in North Valley, Anguilla, offering care for the elderly, and it has been serving an important need in the community for the last thirteen years.

On Wednesday, September 6th 2017, Hurricane Irma took off most of the roof, windows, doors and wreaked havoc in general on the residence. The thirteen elderly citizens who called this residence home, were forced to temporarily move into the smaller premises of Nurse Brenda’s childhood home in George Hill. The residents and staff are all eager to return to the comfort and familiar environment of their home in North Valley.

Sunset Homes is mobilizing resources to make a pivotal impact in leading the reconstruction of this home so that its residents can return to their own space within safe and comfortable environs.

Ian “Sugar George” Edwards, Managing Director of Sunset Homes said, “Our team has been deeply touched by the need to help bring relief and healing to our people impacted by the recent hurricanes, and we are reaching out to friends and associates at home and abroad to participate in bringing much needed relief to persons affected.”

This project has been earmarked by Anguilla’s Honourable Chief Minister, Victor Banks, as one of the most critical community projects needing restoration at this time.

The Honourable Minister Banks says. “Our Senior Citizens have been a stabilizing force in our community over their productive lives. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their contribution but – especially now in the wake of Hurricane Irma that has disturbed their lives – it is most appropriate that we go the extra mile to ensure that they are returned to at least their former comforts. It is the least we can do!”

Participate and Make a Difference!

We welcome the donation of much-needed contributions in materials, labour and funds from persons who wish to join the efforts to restore a place that was once called home by these elderly citizens of Anguilla.

Email us to register interest in assisting with this worthy cause: info@sunsethomesanguilla.com or call 1-264-235-3666.