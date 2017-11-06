Statement on the Passing of the Late Mr. Albert A. R. Lake, OBE

I was awoken this morning in Miami to hear of the sad news of the passing of a national icon and patriot the late Mr. Albert Applebaum Richardson Lake, OBE. Indeed the entire nation of Anguilla must be in a state of mourning over the passing of this well loved and admired son of the soil — there is hardly a life associated with Anguilla as well as the neighbouring islands that Mr. Lake, or Albert Lake as he was affectionately known, has not touched.

Mr. Lake was a man of great humility and generosity. His life story is one of hard work and a pioneering spirit that has distinguished him as an institution within our community. Mr. Lake was a businessman extraordinaire who achieved his overwhelming success during his own lifetime building an empire spanning all aspects of commerce and industry. There was hardly a sector of the economy into which he did not venture. And the stories of his kindness to people of Anguilla from all walks of life are legendary. He was simply put a nice man who was always willing to give back to the community in countless ways.

Our thoughts go out to a grieving community but more especially to his dear wife, Octavia; his children; his grandchildren; his siblings; his many nieces and nephews; his relatives and many close friends at this time. We commiserate with you — but also share in your loss. Mr. Lake was an integral part of our lives; our community; and indeed our national development. Anguilla will never be the same without Mr. Lake, However, his life and legacy will be an important example for all Anguillans — to demonstrate what hard work and an enterprising spirit can achieve.

We are thankful to his dear wife Octavia and her family for sharing his life with the Anguillian community. And pray that they will be comforted in the moments of sadness, grief; and loss that they will experience in the days, weeks, months and years ahead, by the many expressions of love, respect and admiration for Mr. Lake, which we know will flow unrelentingly during this period.

Let us pray as a nation that the soul of this fallen patriot rests with his maker in eternal peace.

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)