STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF MR. ALBERT A. R. LAKE by Dr. Ellis Webster, Leader of the AUM

Fellow Anguillians.I greet you with a heavy heart at the passing of another Anguillian giant, Mr. Albert Lake. Mr. Lake was a businessman, philanthropist, icon and visionary. His presence was felt throughout Anguilla as he committed to the growth of this island and its people by expanding his businesses, branching out into new enterprises, extending credit when necessary to help us build homes, and going out of his way to help some overcome unexpected financial burdens.

When he became ill his physical presence became limited and his expertise was missed, but I was most impressed and inspired to hear stories of his courage, hard work, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. He helped many people and supported many organizations and social projects with monetary gifts and/or donations of land and building materials.

Even though he was always on the go and seemed busy, Mr. lake would take time to talk with whomever he met. Those short talks could last for hours as he told stories of his past, explained the mostly unwritten history of Anguilla, gave his impassioned opinion on the current and future outlook of the country, or imparted words of wisdom. He was enterprising and never afraid to fail; he was more concerned about not trying. He embodied the true Anguillian spirit.

Mr. Lake was firm in his manner but fair in his dealings. He is sorely missed.

My family and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Lake’s wife and family and wish them God’s comfort and guidance as they mourn his loss and carry on his legacy. May his soul rest in peace.

We, the people of Anguilla have lost a great man and patriot.

May God bless us all.

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)