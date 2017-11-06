SPECIAL EDUCATION PROGRAMMES RECEIVE SUPPLIES FROM BLANCHARDS’ RESTAURANT

Special Education classrooms both at primary and secondary schools on Anguilla were the recipients of much needed resources secured by Bob and Melinda Blanchard of Blanchard’s Restaurant in West End this past week. The supplies came as a result of the personal contact made by Mrs. Melinda Blanchard who wanted to ensure that this specific area in education was benefitting from their donations towards the recovery of the island. The follow up communications and organization of the process was successfully handled by the Blanchards’ team in Anguilla lead by Mr. Miguel Leveret. Among the supplies received were sensory manipulatives, fine and gross motor skills developmental resources, headphones, globes, motivational charts, exercise books and other stationery supplies.

Special Education was not the only faction of Education that received aid. The Blanchard’s, through their Blanchards Anguilla Children’s Fund (BACF) were able to supply other necessary items for schools to become functional. Small generators were donated to Pre-schools in order to run their water pumps, all schools (Pre-schools, primary schools and the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School (ALHCS)) were given bottled water for students, CSEC Technical Drawing students will benefit from 12 high-spec laptops, food supplies to supplement the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School Feeding Programme, stationery supplies for general classrooms and specific supplies for the ALHCS English Department.

Two specific programs within the ALHCS, namely The Workshop Initiative for Support in Education Program (WISE) and The Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) also received supplies, in particular projectors, furniture and safety equipment.

The Department of Education wishes to extend their gratitude towards Bob and Melinda Blanchard and their team for the love shown to the children of Anguilla.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)