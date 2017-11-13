ROAD BAY JETTY: A DAILY BUSY SHIPPING SCENE

The once stagnant Road Bay Jetty which, in the past, had seen only a few cargo vessels entering Anguilla, is now a daily scene of much activity – thanks to Hurricane Irma.

Some of the largest ships, seen in Anguillian waters in recent times, are arriving at the jetty with building materials, relief supplies and equipment from various regional and international ports.

In some cases, ships meet other vessels still off-loading their cargo, including containers, at the jetty. Invariably they anchor nearby or berth at the jetty causing some congestion at times.
Both their presence and the supplies they are bringing are most welcome in Anguilla at this time.

