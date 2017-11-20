RESUMPTION OF PRIMARY SCHOOLS ARTS AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMME

The Valley, Anguilla – 14 November 2017 – YOUth Create, the primary schools after school arts programme being offered by the Department of Youth and Culture has resumed, following the disruption caused by the passage of Hurricane Irma in September. On Saturday 11 November, ten students from the three pilot schools, attended the first session of this term’s creative arts programme. The classes will now be held at the Rodney McArthur Rey Auditorium, following the damage done to the participating schools.

The classes, which were originally intended to take place once a week after school at each of the pilot schools, have been combined into one, 2-hr session beginning at 10:00 a.m. every Saturday morning. This schedule will remain in place until further notice.

The YOUth Create after school arts programme is being piloted at the Adrian T Hazell, Orealia Kelly and Morris Vanterpool Primary schools and was launched in April 2017. It targets mainly students from the upper grades, though younger children who are particularly interested in the arts would be considered.

YOUth Create is envisaged to offer students a full circle escape into the most popular areas of the arts within Anguilla. They will receive exposure to theatre, dance and music through both a traditional and contemporary lens. This term the focus is on theatre/drama and is being facilitated by Ms Collette Jones-Chin, an Educator, Writer, Artist, Dramatist, Arts Therapist, Interior, and Set & Costume Designer. Students and parents interested in registering their children are being asked to contact the principal of the appropriate school for more information.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)