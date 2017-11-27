REMARKS BY CHIEF MINISTER, MR. VICTOR BANKS AT THE FUNERAL SERVICE FOR THE LATE FRANKLIN CONNOR, OBE

Good morning. Please allow me to acknowledge the presence of the following individuals:

His Excellency, the Governor Tim Foy

Hon. Deputy Governor Perin Bradley

Other Hon. Members of Executive Council and House of Assembly

Representatives from the management of the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority

Commissioner of Police Mr. Paul Morrison and other ranks of the Royal Anguilla Police Force

Other dignitaries in attendance, members of the family,

Representatives of the media (radio, print and social media) present here today, and

Ladies and gentlemen;

On behalf of the Government and people of Anguilla, as well as on my own behalf, I join in expressing condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr. Franklin Benjamin Connor, OBE. He was respectfully and affectionately known to persons of all walks of life in Anguilla and the neighboring islands as simply “Frankie” or “Frankie Connor”.

In 1969, Frankie was one of three Anguillians, the others being the late Clive Carty and Colville L. Petty, who were granted scholarships by the British Government to study Administration at the University of the West Indies at the Mona Campus in Jamaica.

After successfully completing his course of study, this exceptional Anguillian went on to serve in the highest echelons of the Anguilla Public Service over a period spanning some 38 years. The positions he held included Financial Secretary, Permanent Secretary Finance. He also served in those early days as what was the equivalent of Speaker of the Anguilla House of Assembly, as well as Deputy Governor and Acting Governor.

He was later awarded an OBE by Her Majesty for his contribution to public service.

Following early retirement from the Anguilla Public Service, Mr. Connor moved on to establish a number of businesses including managing the Casablanca Hotel at West End and Roy Rogers Car Rental for some years. He is credited with pioneering the Dutch side ferry service and was the owner and manager of the Link Ferries. He was a leader in the Anguillian Community whose advice was sought at all levels and based on his acumen he was sought after for participation on a number Boards, quite recently, the Angulla Air and Sea Ports Authority.

Because of the leadership role he played in Anguilla’s Development during the late 70’s and early 80’s we were able to realize a number of critical infrastructure projects which he personally directed. And he was well respected by the British Dervelopment division for his tenacity in pursuing Anguillian issues and negotiating the highest levels possible of financial support for his country. Indeed for many years he was considered the de facto Minister of Finance.

Frankie has therefore left behind a legacy of service to the public sector and the wider community.

I am therefore pleased that The Executive Council at its meeting of Thursday August 31st, 2017 supported a recommendation from the Anguilla Honours and Awards Committee to Exceptionally Confer the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate, posthumously upon the late Mr. Franklin Connor, OBE at this time.

As a mark of respect, flags were flown at half-mast yesterday and again today Friday. A Police Guard of Honour is in attendance at the church.

I believe this is a humble, yet fitting ceremonial to this patriotic Anguillian whose commitment to national duty has helped shape the very Anguilla that we live in today.

I therefore ask the representative for the family to please come forward at this time.

On behalf of the Government and people of Anguilla I now take pleasure in exceptionally conferring the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate, posthumously, on Mr. Franklin Connor, OBE, in the strong belief that his legacy of service to Anguilla will continue to inspire us all. Please accept this award on his behalf.

It is our hope that this collective demonstration of national respect accorded the late Mr. Franklin Connor, OBE will bring much comfort to his grieving family and friends.

To his grieving widow Sylvanie, children and other members of the family we pray God’s divine guidance and comfort during these very difficult moments and in the days and months ahead.

May God bless you and May God continue to Bless Anguilla.

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)