“RELENTLESS TRAFFIC” AT ROAD BAY

If the present high level of merchandise traffic at Road Bay, Anguilla, had been a sign of economic progress, the island would have been considered to be in a state of much prosperity.

But in truth, and in fact, it is just cargoes of relief supplies and building materials coming in, ever so often, by ships in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Strings of flatbed trunks, line up almost daily outside the port area awaiting their turn to race down the twinned jetty for loading, and then speed away, only to return later.

“It is a relentless traffic,” one bystander, searching for the right descriptive phrase, told The Anguillian newspaper.

The day was Wednesday, November 15, and the traffic was even heavier with the arrival of the Karma from the US Virgin Islands with loads of foodstuff and other supplies sent to Anguillians by relatives there.

The Road Bay traffic is a cycle one will continue to see for some time as Anguilla recovers from Hurricane Irma.