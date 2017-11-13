Recruitment of candidates for the Anguilla Youth Parliament (AYP) 2018

The Youth Affairs Division of the Department of Youth and Culture would like to invite all interested young persons between the ages of 17 to 30 to apply to the Department to run as a candidate for their district to be selected as their district elected candidate of the Anguilla Youth Parliament.

Recruitment is ongoing for the 2017 cohort of youth parliamentarians who are eligible and who fit the criteria as a qualified candidate of the Anguilla Youth Parliament. The Youth Parliament would be a replica of the structure and operating procedures of the Anguilla House of Assembly (National Parliament) and would debate, dispute and or agree in part or whole, with the decisions made by the parliamentarians of the House of Assembly. They also will be able to bring the concerns of the youth population on Anguilla to the House in efforts to change or amend policies for positive youth development.

Seven elected persons, one from each district, would be elected by the young people of their district to be the face/representative on issues and matters that concern them and to share their views on matters that are of national importance with the House in efforts to change or make amendments to the youth policy for positive youth development on Anguilla.

All young persons who are interested are welcome to run as a candidate for the Anguilla Youth Parliament 2018.

Application forms to be a Youth Parliamentarian on Anguilla can be collected at the Department of Youth and Culture or on request via email.

If you have any questions, please contact Programme Officer – Youth at the Department of Youth and Culture, Mrs. Jocelyne Mills at Jocelyne.mills@gov.ai or by telephone (264) 498 3792 /497 0969 or you can like our Facebook page at DYC Anguilla for constant updates of this programme.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)