RAPF REPORT: Police Force Dismisses PC Ruiz Phillip-Thomas

On Monday 30th October, 2017 Police Constable Ruiz Phillip-Thomas a serving officer with the Royal Anguilla Police Force who was on suspension appeared before the Magistrate’s Court in relation to offences committed whilst off duty.

He was found guilty of three offences which amounted to gross misconduct and has been subsequently dismissed by the Commissioner effective as of date 30th October, 2017.

The Commissioner said The RAPF requires all staff to uphold the highest standards both on and off duty and the force will deal robustly with those who fall below the standards expected by the public.

Chrispen Gumbs, Insp.

PMRO

Royal Anguilla Police Force

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)