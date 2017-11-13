Presentation of Appreciation Certificate to Ms. Carmencita Davis, former member of Anguilla Service Corps (ASC) Management Advisory Board (MAB)

On Tuesday 10th October 2017, the Youth Affairs Division of the Department of Youth and Culture under the Ministry of Social Development presented Ms. Carmencita Davis, a former Management Advisory Board member of the Anguilla Service Corps with a certificate of appreciation. The certificate thanked Ms. Davis for her hard work and dedication to the Anguilla Service Corps, which consists of three components namely; the Youth EXPOSURE, Volunteer and Mentorship Programmes.

The Director, Programme Officer – Youth Development and staff of the Department of Youth and Culture were present during the ceremony. Ms. Davis was thanked for her willing contribution of time and expertise to the Anguilla Service Corps’, Management Advisory Board where she served in her capacity as the Deputy Labour Commissioner of the Government of Anguilla.

Best wishes were extended to her on the eve of her retirement from the Anguilla Public Service. Ms. Davis also expressed her joy, on being of service and generously offered her expertise as a Commissioner of Oaths pro bono, to the Anguilla Service Corps for further and future development of Anguilla’s young people.

If you would like to know more about the Anguilla Service Corps please contact Programme Officer – Youth Development, Ms. Jocelyne Mills at Jocelyne.mills@gov.ai, or by telephone (264) 498 3792/497 0969, at the Department of Youth and Culture.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)