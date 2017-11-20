POST HURRICANE IRMA WORKSHOP IN ANGUILLA

There are likely to be a number of persons in Anguilla who are still suffering psychological or other traumatic effects as a result of the impact of Hurricane Irma.

In recognition of this, the University of the West Indies, through its Caribbean Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction, and in collaboration with the Ministry and Department of Social Development, hosted a three-day Post Disaster Community-Based Psychological Support Workshop from Wednesday to Friday this week, November 15-17, at the Anguilla Community College.

Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, Manager of the UWI Open Campus for the British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean, spoke about the workshop. “It is part of the overall response mounted by the University of the West Indies in response to the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September,” she stated. “The UWI, through its Caribbean Centre for Disaster and Risk Reduction in the office of the Vice Chancellor, has been working closely with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CEDMA) as well as Heads of Government.

“Phase one, or the Rapid Response phase is concentrated on relief aid and experts to assist in the areas of greatest need as identified by the impacted states including, for example, infrastructure, housing, agriculture, tourism and psycho-social counselling. Phase two will see recovery and rehabilitation focusing on mobilisation of funding and expertise to assist in the restoration of the affected islands with special priority in the areas of education and health-care.”

The workshop facilitators are Mrs. Arna Elliott Rattray and Ms. Feona Charles of the UWI Department of Sociology, Psychology and Social Work assisted by their colleague, Mrs. Kimberley Hinds Heron.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Health, Mr. Foster Rogers, who welcomed the facilitators to Anguilla, spoke to some extent on the devastation of the island by Hurricane Irma and the recovery efforts.

The 25-30 participants included first responders following the hurricane, students from the UWI Open Campus in Anguilla, staff members of the Ministry and Department of Social Development and Health, and other persons in the community.