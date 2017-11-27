PLAYERS TROUPE CONTRIBUTES EC $500 TO NATIONAL TRUST

Players Carnival Troupe (a non-profit organization) has contributed EC$500.00, to the Anguilla National Trust, that will go towards the children’s afternoon classes hosted by the Trust.

For the 2017 Grand Parade of Troupes, Players Troupe depicted the green sea turtles, their food and habitat, highlighting its theme – “Malliouhana: A Turtles Paradise”.

According to the Troupe, sea turtles are the world’s oldest reptiles and because of this and their ecological importance, the conservation of their species, habitat, feeding and nesting areas in Anguilla’s waters, and throughout the world, are important.

Players Troupe says its members are pleased to support the conservation and outreach efforts by the Department of Fisheries and Marines Resources, and the Anguilla National Trust, in collaboration with BEST 2.0.

Players Troupe intends to launch its 2018 Grand Parade of Troupes theme and costumes in January 2018.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)