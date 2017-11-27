OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVANT ACCORDED NATIONAL FUNERAL

The Government of Anguilla has shown its gratitude to a former outstanding and long-serving Public Servant who made the island proud of his influence, commitment, and high level of respect, at a time when Anguilla needed strong and sustained leadership.

The Government’s gratitude was in the form of a National Funeral for the late Mr. Franklin Benjamin Connor, OBE, on Friday, November 17, at the Blowing Point Christian Fellowship Church. He died on August 25, 2017 at the age of 70. During his public service career he served with distinction as Financial Secretary, virtual Speaker of the Anguilla House of Assembly, Permanent Secretary, Finance, Acting Deputy Governor and Acting Governor. On retirement he made his mark in several areas of private enterprise, among them being the nominalisation of the ferry service between Anguilla and St. Martin/St. Maarten.

A number of glowing tributes were paid to him during the funeral service. Among them was one from Chief Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Victor Banks. Following his delivery, Mr. Banks posthumously honoured Mr. Connor when he presented the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate to late public servant’s son, Mr. Lanston Connor, Registrar of Anguilla’s Commercial Registry.

Other special tributes were by Mr. Colville Petty, OBE, who was one of Mr. Connor’s colleagues at the University of the West Indies and in the Anguilla Public Service – and whose written tribute was published in the funeral brochure; Mr. David Carty, who was in his first year at the university when Mr. Connor was in his final year; and Mr. Perin Bradley who grew up as a close neighbour and friend of the Connor family and who is now Anguilla’s Deputy Governor. All the tributes or remembrances are published in this edition of The Anguillian newspaper.

Other tributes were delivered by Mr. Connor’s family in song; Mrs. Daphne Connor in a poem read by Mrs. Hyacinth Hughes; Ms. Desiree Hennis in song; and Pastor Carl Richardson of the Christian Fellowship Church among others. The tributes section was presided over by Mrs. Evalie Bradley, Ministerial Assistant in the Ministry of Home Affairs and a friend and neighbour of the Connor family.

The sermon was delivered by the Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs, Superintendent of the Anguilla Methodist, who reflected on his association with Mr. Connor having taught at the Road School with him and later meeting him at the UWI. Other Methodist Ministers who participated in the funeral service were Rev. Dunstan Richardson and Rev. Wilmoth Hodge.

A large number of persons from throughout Anguilla attended the National Funeral – among them being His Excellency Governor Tim Foy, OBE, Chief Minister Banks and other Ministers and officials of the Anguilla Government; Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Morrison, and other ranks of the Royal Anguilla Police Force including: the Bearers of the folded National Flag and the box containing Mr. Connor’s ashes; a Firing Party for the gun salute in the churchyard and the Police/Community Band.

It was a solemn occasion inside and outside the church as the large assembly of persons said paid their last respects to Mr. Connor. The National Flag and the box containing the ashes were presented by the police officers to Mrs. Sylvanie Connor, the deceased’s wife, and their son, Lans, respectively as they sat under a specially assigned tent in the churchyard. There, Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs delivered the final prayer and words of comfort for the family.

Surviving Mr. Connor are his wife Mrs. Sylvanie Connor, five children, thirteen grandchildren, one great grand-child, five sisters and five brothers, among other family members. The Anguillian extends its condolences to all of them.