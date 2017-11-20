Old Sayings – Local Idioms by Russel Reid

In this week’s article, I will focus on some old sayings or local idioms that still exist in our community to this day. Some persons also refer to them as proverbs.

I grew up hearing many old local idioms from the elderly in the community including my late , adorable and humble mother, Melvina Reid, affectionately known as “Mel”. Many of our parents and grandparents did not attend high school, yet they had more wisdom and street smarts than most of us who went to university. Our elders lived a simple life, but they were wise and contented, and they placed a lot of emphasis on proverbs and local idioms to help them discern right from wrong.

As we continue the journey to restore our beautiful island, let us reflect on some of these old sayings that can help to uplift us and guide us through these challenging times. The following are some words of wisdom I learnt from my compassionate Mom I am also encouraging grandparents and parents to discuss the meaning of these old sayings with their grandchildren and children respectively to help build their character and to impart some important life principles.

Manners Maketh Man

Do not put your eggs in one basket

You have to cut and contrive

Save for a rainy day

Beggars can’t be choosers

Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise

Penny wise, Pound Foolish

When your neighbor house is on fire, watch yours

Who do not hear will feel

Be careful of the company you keep

Look before you leap

A still tongue keeps a wise head

Do not wash your dirty linen in public

Never forget from whence you came

Do not put your hat where your hand cannot reach

All crave, All lost

Waste not, Want not

Hurry dog eat raw corn

Once bitten, twice shy

Too many cooks spoil the pot

You never miss the water till the well run dry

The early bird catches the worm

People who live in glass house should not throw stone

My hands are tied

Money doesn’t grow on trees

Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.

Don’t bite off more than you can chew

Action speak louder than words.

You can’t have your cake and eat it too

DON’T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER