Old Sayings – Local Idioms by Russel Reid
Related Articles
In this week’s article, I will focus on some old sayings or local idioms that still exist in our community to this day. Some persons also refer to them as proverbs.
I grew up hearing many old local idioms from the elderly in the community including my late , adorable and humble mother, Melvina Reid, affectionately known as “Mel”. Many of our parents and grandparents did not attend high school, yet they had more wisdom and street smarts than most of us who went to university. Our elders lived a simple life, but they were wise and contented, and they placed a lot of emphasis on proverbs and local idioms to help them discern right from wrong.
As we continue the journey to restore our beautiful island, let us reflect on some of these old sayings that can help to uplift us and guide us through these challenging times. The following are some words of wisdom I learnt from my compassionate Mom I am also encouraging grandparents and parents to discuss the meaning of these old sayings with their grandchildren and children respectively to help build their character and to impart some important life principles.
Manners Maketh Man
Do not put your eggs in one basket
You have to cut and contrive
Save for a rainy day
Beggars can’t be choosers
Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise
Penny wise, Pound Foolish
When your neighbor house is on fire, watch yours
Who do not hear will feel
Be careful of the company you keep
Look before you leap
A still tongue keeps a wise head
Do not wash your dirty linen in public
Never forget from whence you came
Do not put your hat where your hand cannot reach
All crave, All lost
Waste not, Want not
Hurry dog eat raw corn
Once bitten, twice shy
Too many cooks spoil the pot
You never miss the water till the well run dry
The early bird catches the worm
People who live in glass house should not throw stone
My hands are tied
Money doesn’t grow on trees
Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.
Don’t bite off more than you can chew
Action speak louder than words.
You can’t have your cake and eat it too
DON’T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER