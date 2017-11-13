FOUR CHURCHMEN IN ANGUILLA TO REPAIR HURRICANE DAMAGE

After shipping a container of building and other relief supplies to Anguilla, following Hurricane Irma, four members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fernandina Beach, Florida, are now on the island. They have come to carry out repairs on some of the damaged Anglican Church buildings.

“The supplies came from all around our parish,” Mr. Trey Dennard, a member of the team said. “Our parishioners, in most cases, donated funds and in some cases materials – and we arranged for a container which came down to Anguilla just over a week ago, containing generators, plywood, corrugated galvanize, food, water, household supplies and all kinds of things needed for a recovery mode. We have now come down to assist with repairing some of the damage to the church buildings.”

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church started its mission of assistance to Anguilla in 1985 and since then its workmen have been coming to the island every year or every other year.

The churchmen are Bob White, John Cortner, Trey Dennard and Asa Jillette. They are delighted to be in Anguilla again to be of assistance to their fellow parishioners. They were previously here when they refurbished the Old Boys’ School, a property of St. Mary’s Parish Church.