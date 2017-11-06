DR. MAGLAN A. LEWIS, DBA

The family of Maglan Alethia Lewis proudly salute and congratulate her on the attainment of the award of Doctor of Business Administration from the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Barbados.

Dr Lewis’ thesis examined the challenges of compliance facing Social Security Systems particularly as it relates to the self-employed in small island developing States, an analysis of Anguilla. It is a body of work that is both timely and relevant for Social Security organizations and practitioners throughout the Caribbean and Latin American regions, given the change in labour markets as more people move from the formal to the informal sector.

Dr. Lewis offers words of encouragement to all those who are currently pursuing further education studies at various levels, stating that while the journey may be long and sometimes arduous, the sense of accomplishment and fulfilment that will be yours upon the final attainment of your Educational goals is indescribable.

Dr Lewis is no stranger to the pursuit of educational goals, having obtained a Diploma in Hospitality Studies from the Barbados Community College, followed by a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas Campus, and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

Dr. Lewis has dedicated this her latest and finest educational achievement to the memory of her father, the late Arrindell Alexander Lewis, who always saw the best in her. He was with her when she began the journey, but passed away in August 2009, days before her comprehensive exam and just as she was about to begin the thesis process. She credits her love and passion for excellence in education to her parents. Her mother, former Matron of the Cottage Hospital, now Princess Alexandra Hospital, Bernice Agatha Lewis, who at an early age left Anguilla to pursue studies in Nursing and Midwifery in Scotland and England, and especially to her father, and business owner of the Inter Island Hotel/Chandeliers who she believes had one of the sharpest and greatest minds but who was deprived of the opportunity of pursuing higher education, as a young man in the era of pre-Revolution in Anguilla. The significance of this doctorate to

Dr. Lewis is that it comes from the highly recognized and accredited University of the West Indies, and at a time when Anguilla celebrates 50 years since the Anguilla Revolution.

Dr. Lewis also acknowledges the support and input of the many persons who were instrumental in the attainment of this Doctorate, including her family members (particularly her brother, Fabian Lewis, and her niece Regine Niles); her friends and former 6th Form classmates; and the members of the 1st DBA Cohort. Dr. Vanus James of the University of Technology in Trinidad and Tobago for sowing the seed in 2007 that it can be achieved, hence the beginning of her journey in 2008; the Anguilla Social Security Board; the Director of Social Security, Mr. Timothy A. Hodge, for his foresight and commitment to the education and development of the staff; the Staff of the Anguilla Social Security Board; the lecturers and administrative staff at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business, in particular Dr. Ann Wallace, Programme Director; the Faculty of Social Sciences, Cave Hill Campus and the Office of Graduate Studies. She is also very grateful for the support and cooperation of the many self-employed individuals and business enterprises in Anguilla that took the time to complete and return the survey instruments, and particularly, Ms. Lena Gumbs, who conducted a large number of the surveys.

Specifically, Dr. Lewis wishes to acknowledge the hand of God on her life and in her success. She also wishes to thank all those persons who supported her with prayer as she prepared for her defense of her thesis. She also specifically acknowledges the contribution of her chief editor, Mrs. Yolande Richardson and the input by Mrs. Ijahnya Christian; and Romero Kelsick and Kenvis Richardson, for their invaluable IT support.

Dr. Lewis also humbly acknowledges the contribution of her supervisors and examiners. Her greatest thanks and appreciation is indeed to her supervisor, Professor Nlandu Mamingi, Professor of Economics. Professor Mamingi saw the potential in her thesis and committed to work with her to the end. She thanks him for his support and for providing expert knowledge and advice to produce her thesis, which he viewed as a significant contribution to the body of knowledge. Her gratitude is also extended to her second supervisor Professor Winston Moore, Head of the Department of Economics. Additionally, she wishes to express appreciation to her two earlier supervisors, Dr. Justin Robinson, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences who supervised her during the initial development of the research, and Professor Roland Craigwell (deceased) who graciously took over her supervision but was unable to see her through to the end. She extends her special thanks and appreciation to Morland Wilson, Research Assistant (now turned politician) in Mona, Jamaica for his assistance with the Survey. Finally, her appreciation is extended to her examiners, Professor Karl Theodore, Internal Examiner and Dr. Tarron Khemraj, External Examiner for the time taken to examine the thesis, their input, and high commendation of the body of work.

Dr. Lewis, who presently holds the position of Deputy Director of the Anguilla Social Security Board looks forward to working with her colleagues at home and in the region, to develop further insights into the field for the benefit of both the institutions and the people they serve.

“To God be the Glory great things he has done!”

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)