DIGICEL DEEPENS PARTNERSHIP WITH RED CROSS

Friday, October 3rd, 2017- The Valley, Anguilla: Following the passage of Hurricane Irma, Digicel joined forces with the Anguilla Red Cross (ARC). This partnership allows customers and the general public the convenience of seeking pertinent aid from the ARC.

Last Monday, October 30th the Digicel team did an official handover of palettes of water, canned food, dry foods, beds, pillows, sheets and other household items.

Vanroy Hodge, Chairman of the Anguilla Red Cross, says of the alliance with Digicel, “The Anguilla Red Cross (ARC) is delighted to partner with Digicel in the relief and recovery effort in Anguilla. Based on the ARC’s most recent info graph, the Red Cross has led the way with relief distribution and will continue to be instrumental in various recovery activities, including the distribution of shelter/housing repair kits. As part of the largest humanitarian organisation in the world, the ARC has access to a wide range of resources to effectively respond to the humanitarian needs of Anguilla.”

Kerchelle Jn Charles- Hodge, Chief Executive Officer of Digicel, Anguilla notes of the association with the Red Cross, “Digicel, as part of its continued corporate and social responsibility to the people of Anguilla, immediately took action and partnered with the Anguilla Red Cross to bring much needed relief. The Digicel team continues to come out in their numbers to provide assistance where we can and promises to continue to develop Anguilla and restore our network as we move across the island.”

Roxanne Webster, Digicel’s Service and Delivery Executive, adds, “We found it fitting to partner with Anguilla’s largest charity to assist us with conducting further needs assessments of those affected by the hurricanes and relief efforts targeted at them.”

Upon further appraisal of the impact, loss and damage due to Irma, the Anguilla Red Cross has opened a Digicel hot line to receive calls for recovery assistance. Persons interested in registering for support can call: 584- 0406 between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 midday, Mondays to Fridays.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)