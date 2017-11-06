BUSINESS COLUMN: Let’s finish the year strong – Anguilla Strong!

Year end is rapidly approaching. For many businesses the outlook for the end of this business year looks very different from what was projected for the start of the year. Do not be discouraged. Remember endurance is the power to withstand pain or hardships; the ability or strength to continue despite fatigue, stress or other adverse conditions. Let’s finish the year strong. Anguilla Strong! Below are 20 motivational quotes that you can return to, time after time, for inspiration.

1. ‘Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice, at the end of the day saying “I will try again tomorrow.’ Mary Anne Radmacher, American author and artist.

2. ‘It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop.’ Confucius, Philosopher.

3. Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat.’ Scott Fitzgerald, American author.

4. Perseverance is the hard work you do after your get tired of doing the hard work you already did.’ Newt Gingrich (1943-) American politician, historian and author.

5. ‘It always seems impossible until it’s done.’ Nelson Mandela, South African anti-apartheid leader.

6. ‘The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.’ Confucius, Philosopher.

7. ‘Fall seven times and stand up eight.’ Japanese Proverb.

8. ‘If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.’ Elon Musk, Tesla Motors and SpaceX Founder

9. ‘Still I rise’ Maya Angelou, Author.

10. ‘At the end of the day we can endure much more than we think we can” Frido Kahlo, Artist.

11. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Martin Luther King, Jr., American Minister and Activist.

12. “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” Robert H. Schuller, Pastor, Speaker and Author.

13. “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” Joseph Kennedy, American Businessman.

14. And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.” Murakami.

15. “If you fell down yesterday, stand up today. ” H.G. Wells, English Writer.

16. “Let perseverance be your engine and hope your fuel.” H. Jackson Brown, Jr., American Author.

17. “Remember that guy that gave up? Neither does anyone else.” Unknown.

18. “I think I can, I think I can.” The Little Engine That Could.

19. “Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , American Minister and Activist.

20. “Small business isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s for the brave, the patient, and the persistent. It’s for the overcomer.” Unknown.

Go forth and end the year strong. Have a great November.

By Shellecia Brooks-Johnson