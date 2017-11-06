Assistance To Anguilla: ANGUILLIAN CHILD AND UK PRIME MINISTER EXCHANGE LETTERS

On Thursday 25th October 2017, the students of Grade 5 of the Morris Vanterpool Primary School received a surprise visit from His Excellency the Governor, Tim Foy. Governor Foy, accompanied by a member of his staff and BBC personnel, visited the school on a special mission – to deliver to Khorey Barrett, a ten year old student, a letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Prime Minister May had written to Khorey in response to his letter, of 3rd October 2017, requesting assistance for Anguilla from the British Government after the passage of Hurricane Irma. Khorey, who is a past President of his school’s Student’s Council – and is known for his precocious and outgoing personality – wrote the letter to the Prime Minister because he felt that the British Government should do more to help Anguilla.

When questioned about what prompted Khorey to write the letter, his parents informed The Anguillian that Khorey and his older brother were having a discussion about whether Anguilla was receiving enough help. Both children felt that more could have been done, and Khorey decided that he was going to write a letter to the British Prime Minister. No one asked him to write the letter and no one helped him to write it. He did it all on his own, showed it to his parents and then repeatedly asked that it be taken to the Governor’s Office so that it could be sent on to England. So as to not disappoint him, his mother delivered the letter to the Governor’s Office.

Everyone, including Khorey, was pleasantly surprised when the Prime Minister responded. According to Khorey, “when the Governor came to our school to bring the letter, I was so shocked I didn’t know what to say; and I always have something to say.”

The full text of both letters are printed here: