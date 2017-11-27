APANY Receives Additional Generous Gift for Christmas Dinners from Same US Angel

Just in time for the holidays, in addition to a previous donation of $100,000.00 for repairs to the Ebenezer Methodist Church in the Valley Anguilla, Ms. Emily Millis Hiatt has also proven to be a true Christmas angel by offering up 35,800 USD for the purchase of holiday turkeys and hams for the hurricane victims of Anguilla. The gift, donated to the Anguilla Progressive Association of New York, Inc. (APANY) will be distributed on the island in the form of holiday gift packages. As of November 16, 2017, 100% of the donation has been transferred to the Rotary Club of Anguilla, who will facilitate further logistics related to purchasing and distribution of these gifts to the various communities on the island.

“We greatly appreciate this generous donation to the Anguillian community,” says President of APANY

Mr. Carlson Lloyd Connor. “Thanks to Ms. Emily Millis Hiatt and the Salem-Foundation, the holidays will be brighter for many families that are still trying to rebuild. Her great love for the island through these donations will be well appreciated in this time of need.”

APANY is dedicated to mobilizing expertise, capabilities and community resources to assist with the response to this natural disaster. “No plate should be empty on Christmas Day, and we know that because of this devastating storm, many residents on the island are unemployed. It is our hope that this gesture of kindness will not only help the communities, but will inspire local businesses and individuals to share in the spirit of giving,” said Calvin Bartlett, Strategic Manager of APANY.

But we still need more donations and help to aid more people and development projects on the island on an ongoing basis. So please visit www.apanydonate.com to see where you might help.

As one of the long serving not-for profit 501(c) (3) organizations, APANY continues to support the growth of College and Heritage funds, supporting youth and seniors’ programs while connecting Anguillians and friends of Anguilla worldwide and through diaspora tourism.

And thanks to all who have already given of their time and money for this important cause.

Happy Holidays!

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)