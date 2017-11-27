Anguilla to Participate in UWI Caribbean Internship Programme

Plans are in progress for Anguilla to participate in the University of the West Indies (UWI) Caribbean Internship Programme (CIP). The UWI Caribbean Internship Programme is a community-based, human development service learning programme that matches the resources of the UWI with the needs of social service agencies in the region.

The capacity-building partnership programme is currently operational in ten Caribbean countries including: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago. Since 2003 some 269 interns in social work, psychology, education, sociology, media and communications have been assigned to various agencies in these countries. The two-three month internships which provide specialist skills in the social service sector and are based on locally-expressed needs.

CIP Practicum Coordinator, Mrs. Kimberly Hinds-Heron recently held discussions with officials from the Ministries of Health, Social Development and Education, including Permanent Secretaries, Mr. Merwyn Foster Rogers and Dr. Bonnie Richardson-Lake on Anguilla’s participation in the programme. Mrs. Hind-Heron who is based at the UWI’s Mona Campus, was in Anguilla as part of the Post Disaster Community-Based Psychosocial training team. She was particularly impressed with the high level of interest demonstrated by the Anguillian representatives and says that she and the Programme Coordinator, Ms. Aldene Shillingford are looking forward to the launch of the programme on Anguilla in 2018.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)