Anguilla Football Association Male Football League

The long wait for male football action is finally over. The Raymond E. Guishard Stadium came alive on Sunday, November 19th, at 5:30 pm with the start of the President’s Cup. In action were the Men in Red – Kicks United FC, as they battled with Salsa Ballers FC, with the Men in Red winning with a score of 2 to 0.

Action continued on Wednesday when Uprising and Police Enforcers squared off at 5:30 pm. And then on Thursday, again at 5:30 pm, when the Young Guns from Spartans FC went go toe to toe with the new look Diamonds FC.

Questions: Can the Lions still roar after Hurricane Irma? Can Kicks find a way to finally beat the Lions? Will we see an early upset this year? Can Docks win a game this year? Its FOOTBALL, FOOTBALL, FOOTBALL!

– Press Release