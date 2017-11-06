ANGUILLA EDUCATION DEPARTMENT RECEIVES EC$135,000 FROM CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TO ASSIST WITH POST HURRICANE IRMA RECOVERY

The passage of Hurricane Irma on September 6 2017 has left the education sector in Anguilla severely impacted with several of the primary schools loosing roofs and equipment and being declared not safe and unfit for use.

Hurricane Irma delayed the opening of the new school year from 4th September to 2nd and 9th October.

The comprehensive school campus A also received major damage causing a shift system to be put in place to accommodate forms One to Five students using the Campus B buildings.

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank along with its parent CIBC donated a total of USD$550,000 to assist islands in the Northern Caribbean impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The bank’s Country Head Ms Marie Rey recently presented EC$135,000 to the education restoration fund in Anguilla

Ms Rey said after seeing firsthand the enormous damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Irma the decision was made to give some assistance to the education sector.

“It was heartbreaking to see the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Irma on our schools with roofs blown off, windows blown out and thousands of dollars of damage wrought on equipment, furniture and other teaching materials,” Ms Rey said. “The children are our future and their education is of paramount importance to us here at CIBC FirstCaribbean.”

Earlier this year CIBC FirstCaribbean had assisted with the provision of fire detection equipment and First Aid kits to the preschools on the island.

– Press Release