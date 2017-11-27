The new state of the art Air Traffic Control Tower, commissioned this week at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, and the recertification of Controllers, have now restored the airport to 24/7 operations. The temporary tower was provided by the UK Government at a cost of over US $1 million following the damage done to the existing tower by Hurricane Irma.

Two officials from Air Safety and Support International (ASSI) – Ms. Sarah Lee and Mr. Peter Patrickson – were in Anguilla this week to oversee the commissioning of the temporary tower and to recertify the Controllers.

A posting on the Facebook page of HM Governor’s Office in Anguilla, stated that Governor Tim Foy met the visiting team and Mr. Kendell Richardson, Quality Manager at the airport on Tuesday, November 21.

“The new state of the art ATC, once fully operational, is one of the key stages to returning the airport to 24/7 operations,” according to the posting. “The Governor welcomed and thanked the visiting team for their timely arrival, just days after the tower was constructed, and explained how important restoring the airport to pre-Irma operability was essential to Anguilla’s economic recovery following Hurricane Irma.”